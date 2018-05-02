Skyline glory: NMC ayes 25-floor Infinity Tower, tallest building in Orange City

Built by Kukreja Infrastructure, Infinity will be tallest building in Central India

Nagpur: In one more feather in Orange City’s cap, Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has given its nod for 25-floor residential building – Infinity Tower – coming up beside NMC Headquarters in Civil Lines. With the civic body sanctioning the plan, the Second Capital City of Nagpur is set to get the 90-structure, which will make it the tallest building in Central India.

The Infinity Tower is being constructed by Kukreja Infrastructure. By sanctioning the building plant of the tallest tower, NMC has filled up its coffers with Rs 18.93 crore, which is the highest ever revenue from a single building. The charges are for building plan as well as extra FSI (Floor Space Index) taken under Metro Rail Transit Oriented Development (ToD). As per RERA provisions, the developer has been directed to complete the building by 2022.

The residential building – Infinity Tower – will also be the Orange City’s first scheme to have a 7 BHK flat with an area of 8000 sq ft. The project will also set a record for costliest ever flat with prices beginning at Rs 2.5 crore and going up at Rs 7.5 crore.

Designed by a US-based architect, Infinity is coming up in 32,000 sq ft plot and will have built up area of 1.20 sq ft. But the tower will host only 57 flats with three floors designated for parking – two in basement and ground floor, one floor for amenities including mini theatre, and top floor for lounge. The tallest building will also have club, swimming pool, gym among other amenities.

Currently, the tallest building in Nagpur is Tata Capitol Heights at 70-metre in Rambagh followed by Godrej’s Anandam building at Ganeshpeth at 63-metre.