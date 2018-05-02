Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Thu, Aug 8th, 2019
National News

Daughter and Husband of Sushma Swaraj Immerse Her Ashes in Ganga River

New Delhi: Sushma Swaraj, who passed away late Tuesday night, was cremated on Wednesday afternoon at Lodhi crematorium in the national capital and her ashes were then immersed in Ganga river in Hapur.

Bansuri Swaraj, daughter of Sushma Swaraj immersed her ashes along with her father Swaraj Kaushal amidst heavy security.

The demise of Sushma Swaraj, a politician of many firsts, marks an end to a political era in Delhi, where she was the last of surviving former Chief Ministers after the death of Sheila Dikshit.

Sushma Swaraj became the first woman Chief Minister of Delhi in 1998, albeit for a short period. Her successor was Sheila Dikshit, who went on to occupy the post for 15 long years and who passed away last month.

Sushma Swaraj (BJP) and Dikshit (Congress) were the only two women to rule the national capital. Both died succumbed to cardiac arrest. Both were among the prominent women politicians in the country.

