Published On : Thu, Aug 8th, 2019
National News

Kashmir like a concentration camp: Adhir Ranjan

In yet another controversial remark, Congress leader in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, on Thursday compared the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir with that of the infamous concentration camps on Nazi Germany.

Questioning the government’s approach on the issue, Chowdhury said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not living up to his theory of embracing Kashmiris instead of controlling them with muscle power.

“Prime Minister had announced from Red Fort that we will take Kashmiris forward not with bullets but by embracing them. But today, the situation in Kashmir is similar to that of a concentration camp. There is no mobile or internet connection. Amarnath pilgrimage was curtailed despite heavy security presence. What is happening there?” he told ANI.

He said the Centre was creating an environment in the Valley which gives people a chance to raise questions.

Choudhary stoked controversy during a debate in Lok Sabha on Tuesday by questioning India’s long-established position that Kashmir is an “internal matter” and no country has the right to intervene into it.

Speaking in the House on a resolution to abrogate special status to Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, he asked how was Kashmir issue an “internal matter” if “United Nations is monitoring it since 1948.”

His remarks not only are contrary to New Delhi’s decade-old stand on Kashmir but is also in stark contrast to the country’s views on UN Military Observers Group in India and Pakistan, a group of UN military observers deputed in 1949 to supervise the ceasefire between India and Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir.

However, the Congress leader swung into damage control, calling the Kasmir an “internal issue”. He also said that he was questioning the government and was not opposing the country.

Parliament stripped of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir granted under Article 370 of the Constitution on Tuesday

