Skill-Based Courses Gain Attention Among Jobseekers in Marketing Roles

As competition for marketing jobs increases across India, many jobseekers are turning to skill-based training programs to strengthen their employability in the digital economy.

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Recruiters across industries are increasingly prioritising practical marketing skills such as search engine optimisation, paid advertising management, social media strategy, and campaign analytics. As a result, Digital Marketing courses that provide hands-on experience with marketing tools and live projects are gaining attention among fresh graduates and career switchers.

Industry observers note that traditional marketing education often lacks exposure to the rapidly changing digital ecosystem. Platforms like Google Ads, Meta Ads, marketing automation systems, and analytics tools require hands-on training that is difficult to replicate in conventional classroom environments.

Institutes such as MCTA (Marketing & Career Training Academy), among the recognised Digital marketing institutes in Mumbai , are attempting to address this gap through job-oriented digital marketing programs designed to align with industry hiring requirements. The academy offers structured programs that combine classroom instruction with live campaign simulations, marketing labs, and capstone projects.

The institute offers several specialised programs including an Executive Program in Digital Marketing for working professionals, a Post Graduate Program designed for freshers and jobseekers, and a Diploma Program aimed at entrepreneurs who want to grow their businesses using digital marketing strategies through practical Digital Marketing courses.

In addition to full-length programs, MCTA also conducts topic-focused bootcamps covering areas such as SEO auditing, Google Ads, Meta Ads, and marketing analytics. Corporate training workshops are also organised for companies seeking to upskill their internal marketing teams.

Over the past decade, the institute states that it has trained more than 30,000 learners across India and built partnerships with over 400 hiring organisations. Many alumni have secured roles with companies including JioHotstar, HDFC Bank, eClerx and BookMyShow.

As digital marketing continues to evolve, jobseekers are increasingly recognising the importance of acquiring specialised, hands-on skills that align directly with industry expectations.

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