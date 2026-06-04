BJP’s Arun Lakhani elected unopposed in Maharashtra Legislative Council poll

Nagpur: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Arun Lakhani has been elected unopposed to the Maharashtra Legislative Council from the Wardha-Chandrapur-Gadchiroli Local Authorities Constituency after opposition candidates withdrew from the contest on the last day for withdrawal of nominations.

The election became a foregone conclusion after Congress candidate Shailesh Agrawal and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) candidate Sudhir Kothari withdrew their nomination papers, clearing the way for Lakhani’s unchallenged victory.

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With no other candidates remaining in the fray, the need for polling was eliminated and Lakhani’s election to the Upper House of the State Legislature was formally secured.

The development is being viewed as a significant political success for the BJP and the ruling Mahayuti alliance, which has managed to retain its dominance in the strategically important local authorities constituency covering Wardha, Chandrapur and Gadchiroli districts.

Lakhani, a prominent industrialist and senior BJP functionary, currently serves as the party’s co-treasurer. He is regarded as a trusted member of the BJP’s leadership and has played an active role in the organisation’s political and administrative activities over the years.

Party leaders had projected his candidature as a blend of organisational experience and administrative understanding, factors that are believed to have strengthened his position in the contest.

Political observers note that the unopposed election reflects the numerical strength and organisational advantage enjoyed by the ruling alliance in the constituency. The withdrawal of opposition candidates has also triggered political discussions regarding the electoral dynamics within the local authorities segment.

Meanwhile, celebrations erupted among BJP workers and Mahayuti supporters following confirmation of Lakhani’s victory. Party workers have planned a grand welcome for the newly elected MLC upon his arrival at his residence in Ram Nagar, Nagpur.

According to party sources, Lakhani is expected to reach his Ram Nagar residence on Thursday, where supporters, office-bearers and well-wishers are preparing to accord him a warm reception.

The unopposed victory further strengthens the BJP’s presence in the Maharashtra Legislative Council and is expected to bolster the Mahayuti alliance’s political standing in the Vidarbha region.

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