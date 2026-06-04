Fake MahaMetro website used to trap job seekers in Nagpur

Fraudsters allegedly mimicked official recruitment portal, collected money from candidates with false promises of jobs within 24 hours

Nagpur: In a disturbing case of cyber fraud exploiting the aspirations of unemployed youth, fraudsters allegedly created a fake website resembling the official portal of Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MahaMetro) and used it to lure job seekers with promises of immediate employment.

The scam came to light after MahaMetro officials discovered that an unauthorised website operating under the name “MahaMetro Work” was allegedly misusing the corporation’s identity to deceive candidates and collect money under the guise of recruitment.

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Following a complaint, Bajaj Nagar Police have registered a case against unidentified cyber criminals and launched an investigation.

According to police sources, the fraud was detected when Piyush, a colleague of Junior Engineer Prafull Gangadhar Kohale, informed him about suspicious recruitment advertisements circulating online. Subsequent verification revealed that a fake website closely resembling MahaMetro’s official platform had been created to mislead job aspirants.

Investigators found that the accused had allegedly published recruitment advertisements on Facebook, claiming that candidates who had passed Class 10, Class 12 or graduation could secure jobs within 24 hours through the purported recruitment process.

The advertisement attracted several job seekers hoping for employment opportunities. One such applicant reportedly paid Rs 690 through a QR code as an application fee after believing the recruitment offer to be genuine.

Police said the money was transferred to a bank account allegedly linked to a person identified as Anuj Gangawar.

The fraudsters allegedly did not stop there. After receiving the application fee, they demanded an additional Rs 3,000 from the applicant, claiming the amount was required for a dress code and other recruitment formalities.

The repeated demand for money raised suspicion, prompting the candidate to report the matter to senior officials, which ultimately led to the exposure of the scam.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the accused were operating the fake website with the intention of cheating job seekers by exploiting the credibility and reputation of MahaMetro. Police suspect that more victims may have been targeted through the fraudulent recruitment campaign.

A case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act. Investigators are now working to trace the individuals behind the website, track financial transactions and determine the full extent of the fraud.

Police have advised job seekers to verify recruitment notifications only through official government and corporate websites and to remain cautious of any employment offer that demands money in exchange for appointments, processing fees or guaranteed jobs.

The investigation is underway.

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