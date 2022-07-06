SJAN walkathon for media persons on July 17 in Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: After a two-year coronavirus break, the Sports Journalists Association of Nagpur (SJAN) will be organising a walkathon for media persons and their family members on Sunday, July 17.

The walkathon, which will be organised in association with Tirupati Urban Bank Ltd and Nagpur District Athletics Association, will be flagged off at 6.30 am on Sunday morning from Dr Ambedkar College Ground, Deekshabhoomi and will conclude at the same place.

Advertisement