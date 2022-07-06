SJAN walkathon for media persons on July 17 in Nagpur

Nagpur: After a two-year coronavirus break, the Sports Journalists Association of Nagpur (SJAN) will be organising a walkathon for media persons and their family members on Sunday, July 17.
The walkathon, which will be organised in association with Tirupati Urban Bank Ltd and Nagpur District Athletics Association, will be flagged off at 6.30 am on Sunday morning from Dr Ambedkar College Ground, Deekshabhoomi and will conclude at the same place.
The 5 km walkathon will be for men below 50 years of age and 3 kms for men above 50 years of age. For women the walkathon will be 3 kms. Entry fee is Rs 50 per participant. Number bibs and T-shirts will be given to every participant on July 17 morning. Last date of entry is July 15 till 5 pm. Forms can be obtained and submitted at sports desks of respective newspapers and Patrakar Bhavan.