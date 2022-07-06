Major move: NMC boss transfers over 100 employees posted in various departments for years

Nagpur: In a major action, the Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Radhakrishnan B has transferred over 100 employees who have been posted in various departments of Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) for 10 to 15 years. The sudden change came as a shock to the employees and they rushed to the former office bearers of the Corporation to seek some kind of relief.
The NMC chief has started a campaign of change in the Municipal Corporation. Fifteen days ago, on June 20, he had transferred Assistant Commissioners and Executive Engineers. On Tuesday, he transferred Assistant Superintendents, Senior Class Clerks, Higher Class Clerks, Junior Clerks from other departments including the Property Tax Department. The source said that the Commissioner has transferred 100 employees in various departments and zones.
The pace of work was also affected as the employees had been working in the same place for many years. Often after internal transfers, due to political ‘blessings’, these employees, officers were posted in one place. After assuming the responsibility of the post of Administrator, Radhakrishnan B. has started a campaign to replace those who have been stationed in the same department for years. Before the transfer of Assistant Commissioners, Engineers, he had transferred over a hundred staff officers. This is the third major change in the last six months.
The top NMC boss had also transferred two Executive Engineers, including the zone Assistant Commissioners, a fortnight ago. It was said that the transfers were made in terms of administrative functioning and to make the work more smooth. Fifteen days later today, a hundred employees were transferred.