Major move: NMC boss transfers over 100 employees posted in various departments for years

Nagpur: In a major action, the Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Radhakrishnan B has transferred over 100 employees who have been posted in various departments of Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) for 10 to 15 years. The sudden change came as a shock to the employees and they rushed to the former office bearers of the Corporation to seek some kind of relief.

The NMC chief has started a campaign of change in the Municipal Corporation. Fifteen days ago, on June 20, he had transferred Assistant Commissioners and Executive Engineers. On Tuesday, he transferred Assistant Superintendents, Senior Class Clerks, Higher Class Clerks, Junior Clerks from other departments including the Property Tax Department. The source said that the Commissioner has transferred 100 employees in various departments and zones.

