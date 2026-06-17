Six-year-old Aakansha’s final gift of life: Organ donation saves teenager’s life

Parents turn personal tragedy into hope for another child as six-year-old Aakansha's kidneys give a new lease of life to a teenage patient at AIIMS Nagpur

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Nagpur: In an extraordinary act of courage and compassion amid unimaginable grief, the family of six-year-old Aakansha Bansod chose to give hope to another child after tragedy struck their own home. After being declared brain stem dead at AIIMS Nagpur following a devastating accident, Aakansha’s organs were donated by her parents, allowing another young patient to receive a new chance at life.

The heartbreaking story has touched doctors, hospital staff and the wider community, highlighting how one family’s selfless decision transformed personal loss into a gift of hope for others.

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Aakansha, the beloved daughter of Mahadev and Meena Bansod of Khapri, suffered a severe head injury on June 8 while playing at home. According to family members, a rope became entangled around her leg, causing her to lose balance and fall, resulting in a critical injury to her head.

Her family immediately rushed her to AIIMS Nagpur, where doctors admitted her to the Intensive Care Unit and initiated intensive treatment efforts. For days, a team of specialists worked tirelessly to save the young girl’s life, while her anxious parents clung to hope and prayed for her recovery.

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However, despite all medical interventions, Aakansha’s neurological condition continued to deteriorate.

After conducting all mandatory medical evaluations and following the stringent procedures prescribed under organ transplantation guidelines, the Brain Stem Death Committee at AIIMS Nagpur declared Aakansha brain stem dead.

The committee comprised Dr Manish Shrigiriwar, Dr Mahendra Chauhan, Dr Sucheta Meshram and Dr Himali Meshram.

The announcement shattered the hopes of her family, who had spent days waiting for a miracle.

At a time when the family was struggling to come to terms with the devastating loss, AIIMS Nagpur’s transplant coordinators, Gajanan Gitte and Divya Gaygole, sensitively counselled them about organ donation and explained how Aakansha could continue to live on through others.

Faced with the most painful decision any parent can imagine, Mahadev and Meena Bansod displayed remarkable strength and humanity. Choosing to look beyond their own grief, they consented to donate their daughter’s liver and both kidneys so that other patients could be given a chance to survive.

Their decision turned a moment of profound sorrow into an inspiring example of selflessness.

A new life for another child

Following the family’s consent, the organ allocation process was initiated under the guidance of Dr Manish Shrigiriwar, President of the Zonal Transplant Coordination Centre (ZTCC), and Secretary Dr Shailesh Gahukar. Transplant Coordinator Dinesh Mandape coordinated the procedures required for organ retrieval and allocation.

While no compatible recipient was available for Aakansha’s liver, both her kidneys were successfully allocated to a 15-year-old girl undergoing treatment at AIIMS Nagpur.

Doctors said the transplant offers the teenager a renewed chance at life, made possible solely because of the generosity of Aakansha’s family.

Before the organ retrieval procedure, AIIMS Nagpur staff, doctors and healthcare workers paid their respects to the young donor. The hospital created an honour corridor, a solemn gesture reserved for organ donors, acknowledging the family’s extraordinary contribution to saving lives.

As Aakansha was taken for the final procedure, medical personnel stood in silent tribute, recognising that even in death, the six-year-old child had become a symbol of hope.

The hospital also arranged a free ambulance service to transport Aakansha’s mortal remains to her native place in Khapri, ensuring the family received support during their difficult journey home.

Though Aakansha’s life was tragically cut short, her final gift has left a lasting impact. Her story serves as a powerful reminder of the life-saving potential of organ donation and the extraordinary courage shown by families who choose to help others during their darkest moments.

For one family, the pain of loss remains immeasurable. Yet for another young girl and her loved ones, Aakansha’s selfless gift has brought renewed hope and the promise of a healthier future.

In death, six-year-old Aakansha Bansod became a silent lifesaver, leaving behind a legacy far greater than her years.

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