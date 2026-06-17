5 Lakh Trees, 200 Women’s Livelihoods: Surjagad Ispat and MIAM Charitable Trust Present Green Gadchiroli Mission to CM Devendra Fadnavis

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In a significant step towards combating global warming while creating sustainable rural livelihoods, Surjagad Ispat Pvt. Ltd. and MIAM Charitable Trust have announced a major green initiative under the Green Gadchiroli Mission, involving the donation of 5 lakh saplings to support large-scale afforestation and environmental restoration in Gadchiroli district.

The initiative was formally presented in Mumbai when Nitu Joshi, Director of Surjagad Ispat Pvt. Ltd. and Founder of MIAM Charitable Trust, met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and shared the vision of developing Gadchiroli into a model of environmental sustainability and community-driven growth.

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At a time when climate change, rising temperatures and environmental degradation have emerged as global concerns, the project aims to demonstrate how environmental conservation can also become a source of livelihood generation for rural and tribal communities.

Under the mission, nearly 5 lakh trees will be nurtured and planted through community participation, helping strengthen the region’s green cover, improve biodiversity and contribute to long-term ecological sustainability.

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A key highlight of the initiative is its direct social impact. Through plantation, nursery management and allied livelihood activities, more than 200 women have already received employment opportunities, while hundreds of tribal families have benefited from income-generation programs linked to environmental conservation.

Speaking about the initiative, Nitu Joshi said:

“Climate action must begin at the grassroots level. Our vision is not just to plant trees but to create a sustainable ecosystem where environmental conservation generates livelihoods, empowers women and benefits future generations. Green Gadchiroli is a mission that connects nature with people and development with sustainability.”

Over the last few years, MIAM Charitable Trust has emerged as an active grassroots organization working in women empowerment, education, environmental conservation, animal welfare and rural development. The Trust has trained more than 100 women in food processing, hospitality and skill-development programs and has established educational support initiatives that have helped rural youth prepare for government careers.

Through its free library and career guidance programs in Nashik and Gadchiroli, more than 30 village students have secured positions in the Army, Police and other government departments.

Environmental experts believe that large-scale plantation initiatives such as this can play a meaningful role in carbon sequestration, soil conservation and climate resilience while simultaneously generating economic opportunities in rural areas.

The Green Gadchiroli Mission is being viewed as a unique example of how industry, social organizations and government can work together to address both environmental and socio-economic challenges.

With a commitment of 5 lakh trees, women’s empowerment, tribal livelihood generation and environmental restoration, the initiative represents a long-term investment in a greener and more sustainable future for Gadchiroli.

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