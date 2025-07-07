Six months, zero murders: Beltarodi Police set rare benchmark in Nagpur

While 52 murders were registered across 33 police stations in Nagpur during this period, Beltarodi Police achieved this milestone through focused policing

Nagpur: In a city battling a rising tide of violent crimes, Nagpur’s Beltarodi Police Station has emerged as a rare success story — recording zero murders in the first half of 2025. While 52 murders were registered across 33 police stations in Nagpur during this period, Beltarodi Police achieved this milestone through a combination of focused policing, surveillance of habitual offenders, and strong community engagement.

Officials credit the achievement to the guidance of Commissioner of Police Dr. Ravinder Kumar Singal, Additional Commissioner Dr. Shivaji Rathod, DCP Zone-4 Rashmita Rao, and ACP Narendra Hiware. Together, they led an aggressive and preventive policing strategy that emphasizes daily foot patrols from 7 pm to 11:30 pm — a key component in deterring criminal activity in the region.

“Not only have we prevented murders, but also ensured that attempts to murder and other violent assaults remain in check,” said a senior Beltarodi Police Inspector Mukund Kawade, highlighting the police’s relentless surveillance on criminals and swift action against suspicious activity.

Key strategies adopted by Beltarodi Police:

• Monitoring of released convicts: A dedicated task force tracks recently released prisoners to prevent them from returning to crime.

• Strict Enforcement: Late-night restaurants are penalized for operating beyond permitted hours. Tobacco shops are monitored under COTPA, and public drinking is addressed using Sections 33Rw, 131, 110, and 117 of the Maharashtra Police Act.

• Surveillance on crime hotspots: Areas like Beltarodi, MIDC, Wathoda, Pardi, and Hingna are under constant watch.

• WhatsApp Beat Groups: Three separate beat-wise WhatsApp groups include citizens, beat officers, crime PIs, and DB staff. These groups provide real-time alerts on suspicious individuals or movements and help track local concerns.

• Community trust-building: Regular corner meetings and joint patrols in sensitive areas like Kaikadi Nagar, Mahakali Nagar, Parsodi, Vaishali Nagar, and Jeevan Ashray Nagar have fostered strong community ties, leading to timely tip-offs and reduced criminal activity.

In addition to controlling violent crimes, Beltarodi has also reported a notable drop in housebreakings and fatal accidents over the past two years. The department’s proactive policing model is now being viewed as a template for other stations across the city.

“Our preemptive approach has saved lives,” said PI Kawade. “Daily evening foot patrols are proving to be one of the most effective deterrents against street crime,” he added.