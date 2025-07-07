Nagpur woman jumps off Kanhan River bridge in front of husband

Couple had stopped their car to immerse Nirmalya in the river; family dispute suspected behind extreme step

Nagpur: A shocking incident on the Neri Bridge over the Kanhan River in Nagpur district left the region stunned on Saturday afternoon, after a 23-year-old woman jumped off the bridge in front of her husband, ending her life.

The woman has been identified as Dnyaneshwari Vijay Sakore (23), a native of Kachurwahi village in Ramtek tehsil. She was currently residing in Manewada, Nagpur, with her husband Vijay Sakore.

According to police, the couple was travelling by car towards Kachurwahi village around 3 pm on Saturday, when they stopped on the Neri Bridge to offer Nirmalya (religious offerings) into the river. The couple spent a few moments on the bridge, even clicking selfies together, completely unaware of the tragedy that was about to unfold.

In a matter of seconds, Dnyaneshwari suddenly climbed the bridge railing and jumped into the river, leaving her husband in utter shock. Vijay raised an alarm, but with no one nearby to assist, immediate help could not be arranged.

Last selfie turns haunting reminder

Upon receiving information, New Kamptee Police reached the spot and launched a search operation with the help of local divers. Despite several hours of efforts, Dnyaneshwari could not be located, and the operation had to be called off as darkness fell.

The search resumed early on Sunday morning, but at the time of filing this report, the woman’s body was yet to be recovered. The exact reason behind Dnyaneshwari’s drastic step remains unclear. However, police sources indicate that a family dispute could be at the root of the incident.

Vijay Sakore’s statement has been recorded, and further investigation is underway. Meanwhile, the tragic incident has sparked widespread speculation and discussions over possible domestic issues behind the woman’s extreme decision.