Six kids detained for pelting stones at Vande Bharat Exp in Nagpur

Nagpur: Six minor children who pelted stones at Vande Bharat Express were detained by Railway Protection Force(RPF) on Sunday. Two coaches of Train No. 20826, C6 and C10, were hit by stones between Kalamna and Kamptee in Nagpur.

On receipt of information, a RPF team rushed to the spot and made inquiries and later came to know about the role of children who, while playing alongside the track, indulged in the act. The information about pelting of stones was given by Deputy Inspector of Maintenance Team, Sagar Thakre. Sub-Inspector, Kalamna RPF Unit, Rupesh Bansod and team reached the kilometre number 1120/26 along with Rahul Pandey.

RPF men were deployed for patrolling near the said track, where it was found during the investigation that the incident was carried out by some children of a nearby colony. The children were tracked down and six were taken into custody and a case was registered against them under Section 153 of the Indian Railway Act.

