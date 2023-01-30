Discipline and dedication are keys to success: Prof. Sengar

Nagpur: Public Relations Council of India (PRCI), Nagpur Chapter and Raisoni Group of Institutions join hands together for overall development of youth and organized a program for development of Young Communicators at Raisoni Group of Institutions today, on 28th January 2023.

Professor Dharmendra Sengar, a distinguished faculty of IIM Nagpur with thirty-eight years of experience was invited as a guest speaker to share his life experiences on “How To Become An Achiever”. Prof. Sengar is known as founder Chairman and Professor of Legal Management at IIM Lucknow, and graced the positions like Director of Indian Law Institute and Vice Chancellor of Mohanlal Sukhdia University, Rajasthan. He has experience of teaching in more than forty institutions in thirteen countries, worldwide.

In a bid to bring positive change in the lives of Young Communicators and to empower them, Prof. Sengar, exhorted them to take decision to do something new, better, and sustainable, during his session. He shared his personal life experiences and inspiring stories to energize and inspire them. Addressing the youth, he told that if they are disciplined and dedicated, they will surely fulfil their dreams. He explained clarity of purpose, decision making, dreaming big and being excellent in one’s work as the basic principles of success. He inspired them to move forward with hundred percent commitment and fearlessness in life. At the end of the session, he administered the Positivity Pledge to all the Young Communicators and urged them to take this pledge every morning and evening. More than three hundred Young Communicators from management and other streams of Raisoni Group of Institutions were benefited from this session.

The program was started with the lightening of traditional lamp. Shri. Sachin Untawale, CEO of Raisoni Group of Institutions felicitated Prof. Dharmendra Sengar and Dr. Arti Deshpande, Director Raisoni Business School felicitated President Nagpur Chapter and Maharashtra State Head, of PRCI Shri. Asheesh Tayal in the beginning of the program. Shri. Abhishek Mohgaonkar (Secretary), Shri. Nikhilesh Savarkar (Treasurer), and Ms. Barkha Munot (executive member) of PRCI, Nagpur Chapter, Dean Academics, Raisoni Group Ms. Jyoti Mahajan and senior faculty members were prominently present during the session.

