Six fraudsters cheat ICICI Bank of Rs 1.07 crore in Nagpur

Nagpur: In a major incident of fraud, six crooks cheated ICICI Bank of Rs 1.07 crore in Nagpur. Sitabuldi police in the city have booked the six accused but no arrest has been made in the case so far.

According to police, the accused hatched a conspiracy and submitted forged documents to get the loan of over Rs 1 crore sanctioned. The accused have been identified as Sheikh Irfan Sheikh Yusuf (28), a resident of Plot No. 94, Gauri Nagar, Kalamna; Naushad Ahmed Sheikh Kashyap Qureshi (33), Mohd Anwar Ansari Amjad Ali Ansari (38), both residents of Dobi Nagar, Mominpura; Irshad Ali Ajmat Ali (35), a resident of Uppalwadi; Abdul Hanif Abdul Majit Sheikh (22), a resident of Kamptee and Mushtaque Pyare Saheb Ashrafi (35), owner of RTC Contractor and Transport and a resident of Itwari.

The accused submitted forged documents of vehicles to receive the loan of Rs 1.07 crore from ICICI Bank’s Sitabuldi branch at Akashwani Square in August last year. The fraud came to light when the accused started defaulting EMIs of the loan.

On the complaint of Amit Virendra Kuchekar (42), Regional Head, Sales, ICICI Bank, Sitabuldi police have registered the case under Sections 420, 464, 468, 471 and 34 of Indian Penal Code and probing the matter further. No arrest has been made in the case so far.

