Crime Branch arrests juvenile chain-snatcher, jeweller

Nagpur: The Anti-Chain Snatching Squad of Nagpur Crime Branch arrested a juvenile on robbery charges and a jeweller for purchasing the stolen valuables from him. The police have seized gold ornaments worth Rs 85,000 from his possession.

According to police, the robber was 17-year-old and he was involved in chain-snatchings along with Usman Akbar Khan, a resident of Kamgar Nagar. Usman is on the run.

Mohd Salim Mohd Rashid (28), a resident of Kasabapur, Mominpura, was also arrested by the police for purchasing gold ornaments from the juvenile accused. Two gold chains collectively worth Rs 85,000 were recovered from the accused along with two vehicles, police said.

The arrest was made by API SachinYadav, ASI Rajesh Lohi, Ajay Rode, Amol Jasud, Santosh Gupta, Manish Burde and Sandip Padole under the guidance of Addl CP Crime Navinchandra Reddy, DCP Detection Chinmay Pandit, ACP Roshan Pandit.

