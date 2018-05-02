Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Mon, Jun 10th, 2019
National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

Six convicted in Kathua rape-murder case

A special court on Monday convicted six people (and not five as reported earlier) accused in the rape and murder of an eight-year-old nomadic girl in Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir.

A seventh accused, Vishal, who is the son of main accused Sanji Ram, was acquitted. The quantum of punishment will be announced later Monday. The in-camera trial in the case that shook the nation ended on June 3. According to the 15-page charge sheet, the eight-year-old girl, who was kidnapped on January 10 last year, was allegedly raped in captivity in a small village temple in Kathua district after having been kept sedated for four days before she was bludgeoned to death.

The day-to-day trial commenced in the first week of June last year at the district and sessions court in Pathankot in neighbouring state of Punjab, about 100 km from Jammu and 30 km from Kathua, after the Supreme Court ordered that the case be shifted out of Jammu and Kashmir.

Those convicted are Sanji Ram, the village head, his juvenile nephew Anand Dutta and two special police officers Deepak Khajuria and Surender Verma. Also convicted are Head Constable Tilak Raj and sub-inspector Anand Dutta, who allegedly took Rs 4 lakh from Sanji Ram and destroyed crucial evidence.

Happening Nagpur
Nagpur’s Sugandha Date wins Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs
Nagpur’s Sugandha Date wins Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs
Brain-dead Pune man gifts life to 4 people, Nagpur record its first-ever heart transplant
Brain-dead Pune man gifts life to 4 people, Nagpur record its first-ever heart transplant
Nagpur Crime News
Man murders wife over domestic issue in Koradi
Man murders wife over domestic issue in Koradi
Watch Video how Woman relieved of gold chain at Ganeshpeth bus-stop
Watch Video how Woman relieved of gold chain at Ganeshpeth bus-stop
Maharashtra News
ग्रामीण भागातील वीज पुरवठा मध्यरात्री सुरळीत
ग्रामीण भागातील वीज पुरवठा मध्यरात्री सुरळीत
रामटेक मधून दहावीच्या परीक्षेत आदर्श विद्यालयाच्या विद्यार्थ्यांचे सुयश
रामटेक मधून दहावीच्या परीक्षेत आदर्श विद्यालयाच्या विद्यार्थ्यांचे सुयश
Hindi News
किसानों को लेकर सड़क पर उतरकर करेंगे उग्र आंदोलन- राजू शेट्टी
किसानों को लेकर सड़क पर उतरकर करेंगे उग्र आंदोलन- राजू शेट्टी
गोंदियाः झूलेलाल द्वार से होगा उद्धार
गोंदियाः झूलेलाल द्वार से होगा उद्धार
Trending News
Raw water scarcity, wind storms, power tripping and delayed Monsoon posing threat to city water supply
Raw water scarcity, wind storms, power tripping and delayed Monsoon posing threat to city water supply
The proposed destruction of Bharatvan – is it all for the sake of a Builder?
The proposed destruction of Bharatvan – is it all for the sake of a Builder?
Featured News
Brain-dead Pune man gifts life to 4 people, Nagpur record its first-ever heart transplant
Brain-dead Pune man gifts life to 4 people, Nagpur record its first-ever heart transplant
NMC officials conduct bike rally sans helmet
NMC officials conduct bike rally sans helmet
Trending In Nagpur
किसानों को लेकर सड़क पर उतरकर करेंगे उग्र आंदोलन- राजू शेट्टी
किसानों को लेकर सड़क पर उतरकर करेंगे उग्र आंदोलन- राजू शेट्टी
Two groups of youth booked for illegal assembly, thrashing in Ajni, Sitabuldi
Two groups of youth booked for illegal assembly, thrashing in Ajni, Sitabuldi
Bag lifters prey on commuters at Ganeshpeth, Sitabuldi
Bag lifters prey on commuters at Ganeshpeth, Sitabuldi
3 women including 19-yr-old girl molested in separate incidents
3 women including 19-yr-old girl molested in separate incidents
सप्तक के पुराने गानों ने बांधा समा, गायक रफ़ी, किशोर और आशा भोसले के सुनाए अनसुने किस्से
सप्तक के पुराने गानों ने बांधा समा, गायक रफ़ी, किशोर और आशा भोसले के सुनाए अनसुने किस्से
Man murders wife over domestic issue in Koradi
Man murders wife over domestic issue in Koradi
सा रे गा मा पा लिटल चैम्प’ 2019: नागपुर की सुगंधा दाते बनीं विनर
सा रे गा मा पा लिटल चैम्प’ 2019: नागपुर की सुगंधा दाते बनीं विनर
Eid milan party organised by Haji Abdul Khalique at Teka Naka
Eid milan party organised by Haji Abdul Khalique at Teka Naka
Nagpur’s Sugandha Date wins Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs
Nagpur’s Sugandha Date wins Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs
बच्चों हिम्मत करने वालों की कभी हार नहीं होती – डॉ. निशा ठाकुर
बच्चों हिम्मत करने वालों की कभी हार नहीं होती – डॉ. निशा ठाकुर
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145