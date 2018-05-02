Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Mon, Jun 10th, 2019

3 women including 19-yr-old girl molested in separate incidents

Nagpur: Three people including a 19-year-old girl were in for a severe mental torture as some anti-social elements reportedly outraged their modesty between Saturday and Sunday. The incidents were reported under Dhantoli, Sitabuldi and Mankapur police.

In first incident, a 19-year-old girl was allegedly molested by her 40-year-old neighbor Shyam Mohan Waghade on Sunday morning. Shyam reportedly made objectionable gestures before the survivor and behaved indecently with the victim. Later, she narrated the incident to her mother following which the mother-daughter duo approached Dhantoli police station and filed a complaint.

Cops have booked accused Shyam under Sections 354 (A), 504 of IPC and started the probe.
Similarly, Sitabuldi cops have rounded-up a 24-year-old youth for allegedly sending lewd text messages to 43-year-old woman.

Police sources said accused Rohan Raji Sakharkar, a resident of Kukde Lay-out, Param Apartments had sent obscene texts on survivor’s phone in the wee hours of Sunday and outraged her modesty. Based on the complaint filed by the survivor cops have booked Rohan under Sections 354 (A) (II) and investigating further.

In another such incident, Mankapur police have booked an unidentified man for sending indecent texts to the 45-year-old survivor. The accused also stalked and threatened her with dire consequences, the survivor told police.

Between May 8 and June 6 this year, the survivor had received several texts and calls from numbers 7678078930 and 7066666320. During the same period, the accused reportedly started following the survivor and threatened to kill her if she stops entertaining him. Petrified over this, the survivor approached Mankapur police and registered an offence.

Cops have booked the unidentified accused under Sections 354 (D)), 504, 506 of the IPC and launched the manhunt.

