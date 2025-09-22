Sitabuldi turns into battleground: Hawkers vs NMC in fresh showdown

Several hawkers detained for insisting on doing business on the prohibited main road

Nagpur: Sitabuldi Main Road has once again turned into a flashpoint, as hawkers and Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) authorities lock horns in a battle for supremacy. After a brief lull, hawkers returned to reclaim their traditional space along the bustling market stretch, only to face a swift and aggressive crackdown from the civic body.

On Saturday and Sunday, when footfall on Sitabuldi Road peaks, hawkers attempted to set up their stalls. But the NMC’s anti-encroachment squad, backed by a heavy police contingent, wasted no time in seizing their goods and driving them away. According to officials, hawking on Sitabuldi Main Road is strictly prohibited as the roadside is reserved for vehicle parking.

The hawkers, however, argue that those possessing valid licenses have every right to do business on the stretch. “NMC is acting in a high-handed manner. The civic officials, accompanied by police, even detained hawkers including Shailesh Sahu, Arif Sheikh, Pramod Pande, Ankush Khobragade, Satish Mohadikar, Asif Khan, and others who insisted on keeping their wares,” said Abdul Razzak Qureshi, Member of the Town Vending Committee.

Qureshi alleged that the civic action blatantly violated court orders. “Every hawker on Sitabuldi Main Road is a license holder of NMC. The matter is still under the High Court’s consideration, and no final decision to evict them has been passed. Such arbitrary action will drive hawkers to starvation,” he said.

The hawkers, emboldened by political backing, stood their ground. The Nagpur City Congress Committee has openly sided with them and even called for a morcha at the Municipal Commissioner’s residence against the ongoing crackdown.

With the festive season around the corner and business prospects running high, hawkers are desperate to reclaim their space. But the NMC, acting on higher orders, has made it clear it will brook no encroachments. The confrontation has set the stage for an intensifying tussle in the coming days, as neither side appears willing to retreat.