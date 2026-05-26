Published On : Tue, May 26th, 2026
By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

Sitabuldi Traders Meet Mayor Neeta Thakre Over Hawker Encroachment

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Nagpur : The issue of rising street vendor encroachment on Sitabuldi Main Road has intensified once again, with local traders meeting Neeta Thakre and demanding immediate action from the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC).

Representatives of the Sitabuldi Merchants Association raised concerns over the increasing number of hawkers operating between Mahajan Market and Parekh Jewellers despite the area being marked as a “No Hawking Zone.”

Traders alleged that the encroachment is causing heavy congestion, inconvenience to customers, and losses to legal shop owners. They also questioned the role of NMC ground staff, alleging selective enforcement and negligence in anti-encroachment action.

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The association further alleged that some officials are allowing vendors to continue operations in exchange for bribes, though these claims have not been officially confirmed. Traders have demanded an independent inquiry into the matter.

According to traders, the situation worsens on Sundays when the number of hawkers increases significantly and enforcement action remains weak.

Key Demands by Traders

  • Permanent removal of illegal hawkers
  • Inquiry into NMC ground staff functioning
  • Independent probe into bribery allegations
  • Transparent and equal enforcement
  • Strict Sunday anti-encroachment drives

The issue has once again brought focus on hawker management and traffic congestion in Sitabuldi, one of Nagpur’s busiest commercial areas.

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