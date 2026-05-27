2010-Batch IPS Officer Vineeta Sahu Returns to Nagpur as DIG

Nagpur: 2010-batch IPS officer Vineeta Sahu has been posted in Nagpur once again. She had earlier served in the city as DCP Zone-2 and is now returning on a higher post as Deputy Inspector General (DIG).

Prior to this transfer, Sahu was posted with the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) in Mumbai. The DIG post in Nagpur had remained vacant after the transfer of DIG South Region Shivaji Rathod.

Sources indicate that Vineeta Sahu may be given charge of the South Region, though a reshuffle among DIG-rank officers in the Nagpur Police Commissionerate is also being considered after her joining.

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Sahu is considered well-acquainted with Nagpur policing and administration. During the Covid-19 period, she was widely appreciated for her handling of law-and-order responsibilities and public coordination in the city.

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