Maharashtra Fuel Rush: Petrol Buying Up 23%, Diesel Sales Jump 52%; Nagpur Sees Sharp Spike

Nagpur: Amid growing concerns over possible fuel shortages due to the escalating war-like situation in West Asia, Maharashtra has witnessed a sharp rise in petrol and diesel purchases across the state. Officials said petrol buying has increased by nearly 23 percent, while diesel sales have surged by 52 percent in recent days.

The impact is also visible in Nagpur, where long queues have been seen at several petrol pumps as residents rush to stock extra fuel fearing future supply disruptions.

According to state-level data, petrol sales in Nagpur district have increased by 16 percent, while diesel sales have gone up by 19 percent. Sources said the demand for diesel has particularly risen among transport operators, industries dependent on generators, and customers from rural areas.

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In view of the unusual spike in fuel sales, the Maharashtra government has reportedly shifted into alert mode. Joint teams from the police department and civil supplies department are preparing for inspections across various districts, including Nagpur.

Authorities are expected to conduct surprise raids against illegal fuel hoarding, black marketing, and attempts to create artificial shortages.

Officials, however, clarified that there is currently no official fuel shortage in Nagpur or anywhere in the state. They said public anxiety has mainly been triggered by social media rumours, rising global tensions, and increasing crude oil prices.

The administration has appealed to citizens not to panic or believe rumours and advised people to purchase fuel only as required. Authorities maintained that fuel supply across Maharashtra remains normal and the situation is fully under control.

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