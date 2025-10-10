Sitabuldi regains its sparkle as encroachment-free market welcomes festive shoppers

Nagpur: Sitabuldi, the bustling commercial heart of Nagpur, is once again shining in all its glory ahead of Diwali. With the removal of long-standing encroachments and fresh beautification efforts, the Main Road has regained its original charm and spacious look, just in time for the festive rush.

Rows of decorative lights now adorn the stretch, casting a golden glow over the market’s historic facades. The vibrant display of illuminated shops, colourful merchandise, and festive décor has transformed Sitabuldi into a visual delight. Shoppers can be seen strolling comfortably through the broad walkways, enjoying the renewed space that was once crowded with illegal stalls and vendors.

Traders, too, are upbeat as footfall steadily increases. “This is the Sitabuldi we always wanted, open, clean, and welcoming. The festive atmosphere is drawing more people every day,” said a shopkeeper from Main Road.

With Diwali just days away, Sitabuldi is expected to witness heavy crowds as Nagpurians flock to buy clothes, jewellery, sweets, and home décor items. The blend of tradition and modern lighting has given the market a fresh lease of life, making it not just a shopping destination but the glowing heart of Nagpur’s festive spirit.