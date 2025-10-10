Nagpur’s Jennifer bags WTT U-17 youth singles crown in Perth



Nagpur: India paddler Jennifer Varghese is making big strides in international table tennis events. The Nagpur girl continued her title-clinching act in Perth when she claimed the Under17 singles title of the WTT Youth Contender Perth 2025 on Thursday evening. She is in line for another title as she booked a place in the U-19 mixed doubles title clash along with Sudhanshu Maini.

The 17-year-old will also be in action in the girls Under-19 singles event on Friday. Jennifer, who trains in Chennai, stamped her authority as she went on to beat Australian Constantina Psihogios with ease (3-1). The Nagpur player started brilliantly and took the first game 11-5. She continued her rich form winning the second game 11-6. Her Australian opponent Psihogios tried to bounce back in the game taking the third game 15-13 but Jennifer was determined as she cruised to take the fourth game 11-5 and the final match 3-1.

It was a dominant performance from the Nagpur girl as she claimed victory in her earlier match with consummate ease. Starting with the Group 2 round, Jennifer thrashed Australian Elena Harves 3-0 taking the match 11-5, 11-5, 11-4. In the Round of 16, the Indian paddler rallied to beat Indonesian Nabila Fikriyah 3- 1. She suffered a stunning loss in the first game losing 4-11.

However, Jennifer regrouped immediately taking the next three games 11-5, 11-4, 11-5. In the quarters, she beat Rasmi Citra of Indonesia 11-8, 8-11, 11-7, 11-9 and in the semi-finals, she got the better of Australian Aradhya Dhingra 11-7, 9-11, 11-4, 11-7 to enter the final.

Since making her India debut in 2022, Jennifer has won 35 international medals in both singles and doubles events, including the gold in Perth. In her four-year international journey, Jennifer has won 17 gold, seven silver, and 11 bronze medals in both the World Table Tennis tournaments and South Asian Championships.