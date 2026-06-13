Sitabuldi Police trace and return 55 lost mobile phones worth Rs 9.5 lakh

Advertisement

Nagpur: In a commendable initiative aimed at reuniting citizens with their lost valuables, the Sitabuldi Police have successfully traced and returned 55 missing mobile phones worth approximately Rs 9.5 lakh to their rightful owners.

The recovery was made possible through a special drive launched by the police station to track lost mobile devices reported from markets and crowded areas within the Sitabuldi jurisdiction. Over the past few months, several complaints regarding missing mobile phones had been registered, prompting the police to undertake a focused investigation.

Gold Rate June 12 2026 - Time 10.30Hrs Gold 24 KT ₹ 1 48,200 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,37,400 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 2,41,300/- Platinum ₹ 88,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Using advanced technical analysis and tracking the devices through their International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) numbers, the police team managed to locate and recover mobile phones belonging to various brands and companies. The recovered handsets were subsequently handed over to their original owners.

The beneficiaries expressed happiness and relief after receiving their lost phones, many of which contained valuable personal data, photographs and important documents. Citizens also appreciated the efforts of the police and thanked the department for its prompt and effective action.

Police officials said the operation reflects the increasing use of technology in crime detection and public service. The successful recovery has further strengthened public confidence in the police force and highlighted the department’s commitment to addressing citizens’ concerns.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Police Commissioner Dr Ravinder Singal. The recovery drive was successfully executed by Senior Police Inspector Suhas Raut and his team from Sitabuldi Police Station.

Advertisement

LIVE | NEWS BULLETIN NAGPUR TODAY डॉ. राजीव पोतदार 80 फीसदी मतों से जीतेंगे.. #nagpurnews #latestnews #ashishdeshmukh #politicsnews 12 वर्षों में बदली देश की विकास तस्वीर.. #nagpurnews #nitingadkari #politicsnews एमआईडीसी कारखाने से दो हजार खाद बोरियां जब्त.. #vidarbhannews #maharashtranews #newsupdate तुकाराम मुंढे के नाम से मचा हड़कंप.. #maharashtranews #tukarammundhe #latestnews विलय की चर्चा पर सुप्रिया सुळे का इनकार.. #nagpurnews #supriyasule #politicalnews

×