Sitabuldi Police bust gang of two-wheeler lifters, 16 stolen bikes recovered

Nagpur: Sitabuldi Police have arrested two youths including one from Madhya Pradesh for allegedly lifting 16 two-wheelers from the jurisdictions of various police stations in Nagpur City. Cops have retrieved all 16 bikes collectively worth Rs 4.62 lakh from the possession of the accused men.

The names of the accused were given as Punit Devsham Gaikwad (22), a resident of Ward No. 15, Paunar Kurd, Tesil Barghat in Seoni District (MP) and Shyam alias Akash Kekram Harinkhede (24), a resident of Samtanagar Jaripatka. Cops are looking for Vijay Devalsingh Harinkhede (27), a resident of Samtanagar Jaripatka, who is absconding.

According to police sources, complainant Dinesh Devrao Nagpure (26), a resident of Sai Mandir, Jaripatka Nagpur approached Sitabuldi Police on July 2 that his bike was stolen. Following the complaint, Sitabuldi cops launched an investigation into the matter. Cops scanned CCTVs in the area to narrow down to three suspects.

Under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Atul Sabnis, Sitabuldi cops Amol Kachore, PI (Crime), API Santosh Kadam, PSI Kailash Magar, Police Constable Rameshwar Gite, NPC Sandeep Bhokre, Police Sheopi Prashant Bhoyar, Raman Khere, all Police Station Sitabuldi, Police Sheopi Vikram Thakur, DCP Zone 2 office, Deepak Chauhan, Cyber Police Station and Pradya Chandpurkar, MOB, DCP Office toiled hard to nab the accused.

The action was planned under the supervision of CP Amitesh Kumar, Jt CP Aswati Dorje and DCP Zone 2 Sandeep Pakhale.

