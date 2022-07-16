RTMNU postpones July 15, 16 exams due to rain

Advertisement

Nagpur: Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University (RTMNU) has postponed all the examinations scheduled on Friday, July 15 and Saturday, July 16, 2022 due to heavy rain. There was a constant demand being made from the students of rural parts who found it difficult to reach their centres from home because of water-logging.

Dr Praful Sable, Director of Examinations and Evaluation said, “University is conducting offline MCQ-based examinations, due to which students have to go to their respective centres.

Considering heavy rain we have decided to postpone the examinations of all the three shifts to be held on Friday and Saturday. On Friday 126 examinations and on Saturday 76 examinations were scheduled. As per revised schedule, the examinations to be held on Friday will be held on Sunday July 17, 2022 while those scheduled on Saturday will be conducted on Sunday July 24, 2022.”

Meanwhile, the University has declared results of 51 Summer-2022 examinations on Friday. This has taken the total number of declared results to 110.

