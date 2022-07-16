Truck knocks man dead at Mankapur Square

Advertisement

Nagpur: A man was crushed to death under the wheels of a truck at Mankapur Square here, on Saturday. The incident was reported under Mankapur Police’s jurisdiction.

The deceased has been identified as Tulsiram Kashiram Bagde.

Bagde, a resident of Nara Road was riding an Activa moped when the truck (MH/40/BL/3789) reportedly dashed him from behind. Bagde fell on the ground and got crushed under the wheels of a heavy vehicle. Fearing people’s wrath, the accused truck driver subsequently fled the spot. Irked over the incident, locals pelted stones on the truck and broke its glasses.

The squad of Mankapur Police rushed to the spot and sent the body to Mayo Hospital for postmortem. Cops have booked the accused truck driver under relevant Sections of IPC and Motor Vehicle Act. Further investigations are on.

