Sitabuldi Merchants Laud CM Fadnavis’ Swift Action on Hawker Issue

Nagpur: In a major relief for the trading community of Sitabuldi, a delegation from the Sitabuldi Merchants Association (SMA) met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at his Ramgiri residence in Nagpur on Sunday evening.

The meeting, held around 8:00 p.m., was aimed at addressing the issue of illegal hawkers reoccupying Sitabuldi Main Road, which has already been declared a No Hawking Zone by the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC).

SMA Calls for Strict Enforcement Against Illegal Hawking

The delegation, led by SMA President Kishan (Guddu) Agrawal and Hon. Secretary Hussain N. Ajani, submitted a detailed representation requesting the Chief Minister’s immediate intervention to maintain Sitabuldi as a hawker-free zone.

With the Diwali and wedding season approaching, shopkeepers have already invested heavily in stock and displays. Any disruption or obstruction caused by illegal vendors at this stage, the delegation noted, would lead to serious business losses and law-and-order challenges in the city’s busiest commercial district.

Vicky Kukreja’s Leadership Draws Appreciation

The traders were accompanied by Shri Vickyji Kukreja, President of the BJP Maharashtra State Business Alliance, whose active participation and strong advocacy before the Chief Minister were deeply appreciated by the Sitabuldi Merchants Association.

“Shri Vicky Kukreja has been a pillar of support for Nagpur’s business community. His constant engagement and commitment to resolving traders’ concerns have given us tremendous confidence,” said Hussain Ajani, Hon. Secretary of the Association.

The Association lauded Shri Kukreja’s leadership, noting that his timely intervention and ongoing coordination with the government and civic authorities have been instrumental in ensuring fair business practices across Maharashtra.

CM Fadnavis Reassures Swift Action

Responding positively to the Association’s concerns, CM Devendra Fadnavis assured the delegation that strict instructions would be issued to ensure Sitabuldi remains free from unauthorized hawkers.

Expressing gratitude, Hon. Secretary Hussain N. Ajani thanked the Chief Minister for his prompt response and personal attention to the matter. He also acknowledged the efforts of NMC Commissioner Abhijeet Chaudhari and Police Commissioner Ravinder Singal for maintaining order through the effective implementation of the Town Vending Committee’s directives.

The delegation comprised Kishan (Guddu) Agrawal (President), Hussain N. Ajani (Hon. Secretary), Arjun Bhojwani, Kisan Gangwani, Jagdish Arora, and Kailash Chabariya.

Earlier Representation to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Prior to the meeting with the Chief Minister, the Sitabuldi Merchants Association had also approached Union Transport Minister and Nagpur MP Shri Nitin Gadkari during his Janata Darbar, seeking his intervention to stop illegal hawkers from returning to the restricted stretch of Sitabuldi Main Road.

Despite repeated enforcement drives, traders reported that some unauthorized vendors were attempting to resume business, leading to unfair competition and traffic congestion. The Association emphasized that continuous enforcement was essential to preserve the market’s integrity.

Reaffirming Faith in the Administration

The Sitabuldi Merchants Association expressed renewed confidence in the administration’s commitment to ensuring a fair and lawful trading environment.

“The Hon’ble Chief Minister’s assurance has brought great relief to the traders of Sitabuldi. We are confident that with his guidance and the efforts of civic and police authorities, Sitabuldi Main Road will continue to remain organized and free from unlawful squatting,” said SMA President Kishan (Guddu) Agrawal.