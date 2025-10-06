Nagpur Residential Hotels Association Elects New Executive Team for 2025–27

Nagpur: The 16th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Nagpur Residential Hotels Association (NRHA) was held at Hotel Darshan Towers, where the new executive committee for the term 2025–27 was formally elected.

The newly elected office bearers include:

Tejinder Singh Renu – President

– President Nitin Trivedi – Secretary

– Secretary Deepak Khurana and Afzal Mitha – Vice Presidents

and – Vice Presidents Vinod Joshi – Treasurer

– Treasurer Vishal Jaiswal and Nitin Mehta – Joint Secretaries

and – Joint Secretaries Prakash Trivedi – Immediate Past President (IPP)

The Executive Body Members for the new term are: Vijay Chaurasia, Dr. Ganesh Gupta, Sanjay Paliwal, Vasudeo Trivedi, Tarun Motwani, Mahesh Trivedi, Rishi Tuli, Sharique Hafiz, Ajay Jaiswal, Rajesh Dharmik, Chandrakant Chaurasia, Hrishikesh Wachasunder, Amit Mudliar, and Sudarshan Wazalwar.

Gold Rate 6 Oct 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,19,500 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,11,100 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,50,500/- Platinum ₹ 49,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

During the meeting, the audited accounts for the financial year ending March 31, 2025, were presented and approved. M/s J.S. Uberoi & Co. was appointed as the statutory auditor for the financial year 2025–26.

After being re-elected, President Tejinder Singh Renu thanked members for their continued faith and support. He reiterated his commitment to strengthening NRHA’s collective voice and enhancing engagement with civic and government bodies to support the hospitality sector’s growth.

Renu highlighted Nagpur’s growing potential as a hospitality and tourism hub, stating, “Nagpur’s strategic location, improving connectivity, expanding infrastructure, and the steady rise in business and leisure travel are transforming the city into a key hospitality destination. NRHA will continue collaborating with stakeholders to promote quality service, ease of doing business, and Nagpur’s image as a preferred destination for visitors and investors alike.”

The AGM witnessed the presence of several prominent members of the hospitality fraternity, including Govind Mudliar, Shatrughan Warambhe, Madhusudan Trivedi, Vinod Agrawal, Subhash Jaiswal, R.L. Rai, Nitesh Ramani, Rashleen Kaur, Rohit Vaidya, Manish Jaiswal, Manoj Shukla, Arjun Bundiwal, Hemant Selokar, Amit Raghatate, Manoj Raipure, Bharat Agrawal, Harshit Agrawal, Murtaza Fidvi, Abrar Mitha, Manoj Awachat, Hitesh Trivedi, Rajesh Dhiran, Kanhaiya N. Sharma, Aryan Tiwari, Shrivallabh Garse, Ajay Chaurasia, Mohak Kewalramani, and Ramavtar Gupta, among others.