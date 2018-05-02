Minor girl ‘abducted,’ raped by man with marriage lure

Nagpur: A minor girl was ‘abducted’ by a man with the lure of marriage and raped frequently for over five months. The accused has not been arrested.

A complaint lodged at Pardi Police Station by the 17-year old victim said that the accused Sohan Devchand Jagne (22), native of Balaghat, Madhya Pradesh, lured her with marriage and took her to Balaghat. The accused exploited her sexually between July 7 and December 25, 2020 and later refused to marry her.

Pardi police constable Hemlal has registered a case under Sections 376(1), 376(2)(N) of the IPC read with Sections 4, 8, 12 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. No arrest has been made in the matter.



