Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Fri, Apr 9th, 2021

    Minor girl ‘abducted,’ raped by man with marriage lure

    Nagpur: A minor girl was ‘abducted’ by a man with the lure of marriage and raped frequently for over five months. The accused has not been arrested.

    A complaint lodged at Pardi Police Station by the 17-year old victim said that the accused Sohan Devchand Jagne (22), native of Balaghat, Madhya Pradesh, lured her with marriage and took her to Balaghat. The accused exploited her sexually between July 7 and December 25, 2020 and later refused to marry her.

    Pardi police constable Hemlal has registered a case under Sections 376(1), 376(2)(N) of the IPC read with Sections 4, 8, 12 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. No arrest has been made in the matter.


    Trending In Nagpur
    Minor girl ‘abducted,’ raped by man with marriage lure
    Minor girl ‘abducted,’ raped by man with marriage lure
    Sitabuldi Merchants Association postpones agitation after CM Thackeray’s assurance
    Sitabuldi Merchants Association postpones agitation after CM Thackeray’s assurance
    Youth molests minor girl, threatens to kill kin, arrested
    Youth molests minor girl, threatens to kill kin, arrested
    In Pic: Nagpur CP reviews police bandobast as city gears up for weekend lockdown
    In Pic: Nagpur CP reviews police bandobast as city gears up for weekend lockdown
    Three labourers killed in forest fire in Navegaon-Nagzira Tiger Reserve
    Three labourers killed in forest fire in Navegaon-Nagzira Tiger Reserve
    कामठी येथे महानत्यागी बाबा जुमदेव यांची जयंती साधेपणाने साजरी
    कामठी येथे महानत्यागी बाबा जुमदेव यांची जयंती साधेपणाने साजरी
    गाड़ियों में ओवरलोड लाद कर लेजाया जा रहा है सरकारी अनाज
    गाड़ियों में ओवरलोड लाद कर लेजाया जा रहा है सरकारी अनाज
    कोरोना नियंत्रणासाठी कामठी नगर परिषद ने गांभीर्याची भूमिका घ्यावी:- भोयर
    कोरोना नियंत्रणासाठी कामठी नगर परिषद ने गांभीर्याची भूमिका घ्यावी:- भोयर
    ज्या नागरिकांनी नियमाचे उल्लंघन केले त्यांचे दुकाने सील करण्यात येईल- वंजारी
    ज्या नागरिकांनी नियमाचे उल्लंघन केले त्यांचे दुकाने सील करण्यात येईल- वंजारी
    Commissioner of Police assures full support to BJYM
    Commissioner of Police assures full support to BJYM
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145