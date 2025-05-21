Sitabuldi Encroachment to Face Stern Action: NMC Warns Shopkeepers

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a decisive move to tackle encroachment and improve traffic flow, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC), in coordination with Nagpur Police, conducted an anti-encroachment drive on Sitabuldi Main Road. The civic body has issued a clear warning to shopkeepers: if any part of the road is encroached upon outside their shops, strict action will be taken, including confiscation of the goods.

Municipal Commissioner Dr. Abhijit Chaudhari personally inspected the traffic and road conditions on Sitabuldi Main Road, accompanied by senior municipal and police officials. Following the inspection, the Commissioner directed that similar anti-encroachment operations be carried out not only on the main road but also on adjoining lanes, including Modi Nos. 1, 2, and 3.

Gold Rate 20 May 2025 Gold 24 KT 93,400/- Gold 22 KT 86,900/- Silver/Kg 95,700/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

As per the gazette notification issued by the State Government in April 2024, all street vendors were relocated from Sitabuldi Main Road as part of a joint action by the NMC and Nagpur Police. The vendors have now been provided space on Maharajbagh Road, thereby freeing Sitabuldi Main Road of all encroachments. This move has enabled the provision of designated parking spaces for two-wheelers and four-wheelers.

Commissioner Chaudhari has instructed the traffic department to install necessary signage for the newly created parking zones. Clear directives have also been issued to the anti-encroachment department—any goods placed on footpaths or roads for sale outside shops will be seized without delay. This measure is aimed at permanently resolving the chronic traffic congestion in the Sitabuldi market area.

Both the Municipal Commissioner and the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) undertook a walking survey from the Mahatma Gandhi statue to Parekh Jewellers, reviewing the situation on the ground. Going forward, the anti-encroachment squad will be deployed in the Sitabuldi market daily from 12 PM to 10 PM. Additionally, the DCP (Traffic) has instructed traffic police to strictly act against vehicles parked in no-parking zones, including impounding them if necessary.

Revised Parking Arrangements:

With the hawkers shifted to Maharajbagh, Sitabuldi Main Road now offers organized parking on both sides.

Four-Wheeler Parking Zones:

From Glocal Mall to Novelty Chowk (via Bata Showroom)

From Bombewala Shop to Dream Shopper

From Venkatesh Market to Parekh Jewellers

Two-Wheeler Parking Zones:

Left side of Variety Square

From Bala Footwear to Raja Optical

From Silky Lounge to Khadi Gramodyog

From Joshi Ice Cream to the old Parekh Jewellers outlet

These arrangements are part of the NMC’s broader objective to ensure smoother traffic movement and enhanced accessibility for citizens visiting the Sitabuldi market.

Advertisement

Advertisement