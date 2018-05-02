Sitabuldi cops arrest Jalna man posing as police official

Nagpur: Sitabuldi police on Tuesday evening arrested a 62-year-old man from Jalna who was posing as a cop to dupe gullible citizens.

The accused Ajay Shivdas Jadhav, a resident of Badnapur, Jalna reportedly introduced him as Assistant Police Inspector to complainant Ramchandra Narayan Dongre (44), who works as a cashier at Sitabuldi based garment shop.

Jadhav was reportedly trying to get undue benefit. Sensing something amiss, Dongre alerted Sitabuldi cops. Acting swiftly on the inputs, the cops managed to get their hands on the accused Jadhav.

Sitabuldi police have booked the accused under Section 419 (cheating by presentation) and placed him under arrest.