Jeweler thwarts robbery bid in Kharbi, miscreants left him hurt

Nagpur: A 32-year-old jeweler sustained deep cuts upon his hands and abdomen in a bid to foil a robbery at his shop here on Tuesday evening. The complainant, Parul Rammanohar Tharsekar, struggled with two armed robbers and left them with no choice but to flee, however after inflicting injuries upon the jeweler, police said.

Police sources said Tharsekar, a resident of Plot No. 90, Bhavani Nagar, Sharda Chowk owns a jewelry shop at Saibaba Nagar in Kharbi under jurisdiction of Wathoda police. On Tuesday, the two accused in their early twenties entered his shop at around 4.30 pm. The accused duo reportedly whipped out knives from their pockets and asked Tharsekar to handover cash and gold ornaments. However, Tharsekar fought back with the accused and in the process sustained deep cuts on his hands and abdomen. Tharsekar managed to raise an alarm while giving them a tough time. Fearing of getting caught, the accused duo fled the shop. One of their accomplice was waiting outside on a bike. Before anyone could manage to get their hands on accused, they zoomed away on the bike.

Based on the complaint filed by Tharsekar, Wathoda police have booked the accused duo under Sections 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery), 398 (attempt to commit robbery or dacoity when armed with deadly weapon), 34 and started the probe.