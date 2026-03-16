SIT Nagpur signs MoU with NFSU to strengthen cyber security education and research

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Nagpur: Symbiosis Institute of Technology (SIT), Nagpur, a constituent of Symbiosis International (Deemed University), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU), Main Campus). This strategic academic collaboration marks a significant milestone in strengthening higher education, research excellence, and industry-oriented capacity building in the field of Cyber Security and allied interdisciplinary domains.

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The MoU has been established with the objective of promoting joint research initiatives, faculty and student exchange programmes, skill development workshops, internships, expert sessions, and collaborative academic and research projects. The partnership is designed to create a strong institutional framework for advancing innovation, practical learning, and professional competence in areas of growing national and global importance. Through this association, both institutions will leverage their respective academic and research strengths to create opportunities that bridge theory and practice.

On this important occasion, Dr. Nitin Rakesh, Director, Symbiosis Institute of Technology, Nagpur, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration and emphasized the importance of institutional partnerships in building academic excellence and practical impact. The MoU is expected to further strengthen SIT Nagpur’s efforts toward creating a robust ecosystem for research, innovation, and skill development in emerging areas of technology.

Symbiosis Institute of Technology, Nagpur, extends its sincere gratitude to Dr. S. O. Junare, Director, NFSU Gandhinagar, for his valuable guidance and leadership in facilitating this collaboration. The institute also places on record its heartfelt appreciation to Symbiosis conveys profound gratitude to its visionary leadership, Dr. S. B. Mujumdar, Founder & President, Symbiosis; Dr. VidyaYeravdekar, Pro Chancellor, SIU; and Dr. Ramakrishnan Raman, Vice Chancellor, SIU for their continued encouragement, visionary support, and leadership in making this MoU a reality.

Symbiosis Institute of Technology, Nagpur Organises “SIT Innovate” 24-Hour Hackathon Under Enthusia 5.0

Symbiosis Institute of Technology, Nagpur hosts ‘SIT Innovate’ 24-hour hackathon

Symbiosis Institute of Technology (SIT), Nagpur successfully organised “SIT Innovate,” a 24-hour hackathon, as part of Enthusia 5.0, bringing together more than 200 enthusiastic students for an intense, collaborative, and impact-driven innovation experience.

The hackathon served as a dynamic platform for young innovators to engage with industry problem statements rooted in real societal challenges. Over the course of 24 hours, student teams worked with dedication, creativity, and technical skill to conceptualise and develop practical solutions that blended technology with purpose. The event reflected the institute’s commitment to nurturing innovation, teamwork, problem-solving, and real-world readiness among students.

The event was enriched by the presence of distinguished industry leaders and experts, including SaurabhBothra (Habuild), Amit Badiyani (Harrier Information Systems Pvt. Ltd.), RohitChinchanikar (Vardi Store), Dr. AbhayDeshmukh (Incubein Foundation), Akash Singh (Pragmatyc), AliasgerWagh (Parle Biscuits Pvt. Ltd.), ChahulBalpande (Pohewala India), and Aditya Bhatia (Tech Mahindra). Their insights, encouragement, and interaction with the participants added immense value to the hackathon and inspired students to think beyond conventional boundaries.

Special appreciation is extended to SunidhiHaware, President, SRC, and Prathmesh Raipurkar, Vice President, SRC, for their outstanding leadership and contribution to the successful execution of the event. The institute also expresses heartfelt gratitude to Dr. SnehlataDongreWankhade and Dr. PrincyDiwan for their unwavering support, as well as to Dr. Sagarkumar Badhiye, SMIEEE, for his constant guidance and motivation throughout the initiative.

A special acknowledgement is due to the Faculty Coordinators, Dr. BhupeshDewangan, Ph.D., SMIEEE, Dr. Gaurav Londhe, and Dr. Akhil Gupta, along with Student Coordinator ParthChoudhari, for their dedicated efforts in planning and coordinating the hackathon with precision, commitment, and enthusiasm.SIT Innovate was proudly organised under IEEE and Data Cyclone, and the institute extends its sincere gratitude to Dr. SmitaNirkhi Singh, IEEE Incharge, and Dr. HarshalaShingne, Data Cyclone Incharge, for their leadership, support, and encouragement in making the event a grand success.

Symbiosis Institute of Technology, Nagpur also extends heartfelt thanks to Dr. Nitin Rakesh, Director, SIT Nagpur, whose vision and commitment to experiential learning and innovation have been instrumental in making hackathons an integral part of the student development ecosystem. His encouragement has continuously strengthened platforms that enhance students’ creativity, analytical abilities, and readiness to address real-world challenges.

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