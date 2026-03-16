Proud moment: CM Fadnavis unfurls 200-foot tricolour at Kasturchand Park in Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: In a stirring tribute to the nation and its glorious freedom struggle, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday inaugurated a majestic 200-foot-tall Indian national flag at the iconic Kasturchand Park, declaring that the towering Tricolour will stand as a permanent symbol of patriotism, unity, and national pride for the people of Nagpur.

Addressing a large gathering at the ceremony, Fadnavis said the Indian flag represents the sacrifices, courage, and dreams of countless freedom fighters who laid down their lives for the country’s independence. He said every Indian carries immense pride in this legacy and that the monumental flag would constantly remind citizens of the nation’s heroic past.

Gold Rate Mar 16 2026 - Time 11.45Hrs Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,57,800/- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,46,800 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 2,56,200/- Platinum ₹ 90,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

“Whenever people look at this magnificent Tricolour fluttering high in the sky, they will remember the sacrifices of our freedom fighters and feel a renewed sense of pride in being Indian,” he said.

The project was jointly developed by the Nagpur Municipal Corporation and the Lokmat Media Group, marking a unique collaboration between civic authorities and the media to create a landmark celebrating the spirit of the nation.

The grand unveiling took place in the presence of several prominent leaders and dignitaries, including MLC Sandeep Joshi, MLA Vikas Thakre, Mayor Neeta Thakre, Municipal Commissioner Vipin Itankar, Additional Commissioners Vasumana Pant and Vaishnavi B, and Vijay Darda, Chairman of the Lokmat Editorial Board Vijay Darda.

During his speech, Fadnavis noted that in many countries around the world, national flags are prominently displayed in public places to strengthen the bond between citizens and the nation. In India, earlier provisions under the Flag Code had placed restrictions on such installations, but with those limitations now relaxed, grand national flags are being installed across the country to inspire patriotism.

He said the installation of the towering flag at Kasturchand Park, one of Nagpur’s most historic and culturally significant public spaces, was planned with great care so that it would instil pride in every citizen who visits the area.

The surrounding architectural elements of the monument have also been thoughtfully designed, symbolically representing several cities connected with Nagpur, thereby enhancing the landmark’s significance.

Fadnavis lauded the Lokmat Media Group for spearheading the initiative. “Seeing such a grand national flag fills the heart with pride and strengthens the spirit of patriotism among citizens,” he said.

Earlier, Vijay Darda delivered the welcome address, describing the occasion as a historic and emotional moment for Nagpur. He expressed hope that the towering flag mast would inspire the younger generation to cherish the values of the nation and keep the spirit of patriotism alive.

During the ceremony, the Chief Minister also unveiled the foundation plaque and performed the ceremonial flag hoisting, drawing loud applause from the gathered crowd.

The idea of installing a national flag at Kasturchand Park was first proposed in 2009, while the foundation stone for the project was laid in 2016 by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. The architectural design of the project was prepared by architect Shantanu Bhalla.

With the massive Tricolour now soaring above the skyline, the landmark is expected to become a powerful symbol of Nagpur’s patriotic spirit, reminding citizens every day that the freedom and pride of the nation are built upon the sacrifices of generations past.

GET YOUR OWN WEBSITE FOR ₹9,999 Domain & Hosting FREE for 1 Year No Hidden Charges

Advertisement