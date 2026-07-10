SIR in Nagpur: Voters Find Names Shifted to Palghar

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Nagpur: Serious discrepancies have surfaced during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Nagpur, raising concerns over the accuracy of the voter database. Several residents have reported that their names were shifted to different polling booths without their knowledge, while in two shocking cases, voters from Nagpur found their names registered in the electoral rolls of Palghar district.

One of the affected voters, Saifurddin Khan, a resident of Kalyan Nagar in Nagpur South West Assembly constituency, discovered that his name had been shifted nearly 800 km away to the Nalasopara Assembly constituency in Palghar. According to Khan, the names of all other members of his family remain in their original polling booth, while only his name was transferred.

Another voter, Khalik Sheikh, a resident of Ajni, alleged that his polling booth was shifted to Sonegaon without any application or request from his side. During the verification process, he also discovered that his mother, Zarina Sheikh, was shown as a voter in Palghar instead of Nagpur.

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The unexpected changes have left affected voters anxious about the possibility of losing their voting rights if the errors are not corrected before the publication of the final electoral rolls.

Speaking about his ordeal, Saifurddin Khan said that he was shocked to find his name in the Nalasopara constituency despite never applying for any transfer. Khalik Sheikh stated that he has already submitted a written complaint to the Nagpur Collector’s Office, seeking immediate correction and official acknowledgement of the issue.

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The incidents have triggered concerns over the implementation of the Special Intensive Revision exercise, with citizens questioning how voter records could be altered without the knowledge or consent of the electors.

Election officials are expected to examine the complaints and initiate corrective action where required. Citizens have been advised to verify their names, polling stations, and personal details in the electoral roll and report any discrepancies immediately to the Election Commission authorities.

As the electoral roll revision continues, these cases underscore the importance of rigorous verification to ensure that every eligible voter can exercise their democratic right without administrative hurdles.

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