Nagpur Court Grants Bail in Alleged Rape and Blackmail Case; Trial to Continue

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Nagpur: A Sessions Court in Nagpur has granted regular bail to a government lecturer arrested in connection with an alleged rape and blackmail case registered at Kalamna Police Station. The court clarified that the bail order does not amount to a finding on the merits of the allegations, and the criminal trial will continue in accordance with law.

The accused was arrested on June 23, 2026, in connection with Crime No. 570/2026. He was granted regular bail on July 7, 2026, after the Sessions Court heard arguments from both the prosecution and the defence.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the complainant, a government employee, alleged that she was subjected to repeated sexual assault, threats and blackmail over a period of nearly two years.

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During the bail hearing, the defence argued that the relationship between the accused and the complainant was consensual and had continued for around 25 months across different locations without any complaint being made to the police or other authorities during that period.

The defence further submitted that the complaint was lodged only after the complainant’s husband allegedly became aware of the relationship. It also pointed out that, according to the FIR, communication between the parties had ended in March 2026, while the complaint was filed in June 2026, arguing that the delay was a relevant factor in considering bail.

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Counsel for the accused also informed the court that the investigating agency had already seized the accused’s mobile phone and other electronic devices, which they claimed contained photographs, videos and electronic communications relevant to the case. The defence argued that since the electronic evidence was already in police custody, there was no risk of tampering with evidence if bail was granted.

The bail application also referred to recent judicial precedents concerning the legal treatment of allegations arising from long-term consensual relationships that subsequently break down.

After hearing submissions from both sides, the Sessions Court granted regular bail subject to conditions. The court’s order pertains only to the issue of bail and does not determine the guilt or innocence of the accused.

The accused was represented by The Aegis Law Group, Nagpur, led by Managing Partner Adv. Munish R. Perke, along with Adv. Mansi Bansod, Adv. Sayyad Shoaib Ali, Adv. Hemank Gadhiya, Adv. Sparsh Bhondekar, Ms. Harshita Shrivastava and Mr. Kartik Thakur.

The matter will now proceed to trial, where the prosecution will seek to establish the allegations made in the FIR, while the defence is expected to contest them on the grounds presented during the bail proceedings.

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