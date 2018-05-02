Sing on Musical Groups Tribute to Mukesh Chadra Mathur

Sing on Musical Gp Nagpur has paid tribute to Mukesh Chandra Mathur by “ Aaya hai fir muze yad wo Jalim , a musical concert . In the lock down period , Sing On Musical Gp has given a musical feast to all viewers. Viewers shower their comments on the Singers and organizers. Huge no comments and compliments was there to the show. . It is unique program by Sing On Musical Gp for journey of sweet Songs.

A N Sharma , Meera Sharma , Dr. Saanjay Uttarwar , Shoma Bhomik, Raj Gwalani, Madhusudan and Sudarshana Thosar, Mukesh Shrivastav are the singers who has performed. Meera Sharma is a versatile singer who perform songs of various singers with perfection. Show was attended by majority of viewers from Maharashtra and Goa and around the globe . Concept was of Meera Sharma, Coordinator was A N Sharma, Technical Support , Audio, Video, Streaming by Shavindra Bisen.

Soulful songs like Sab kuch sikha hamne…., Barkha Rani….., Kisi ke Muskurahto pe ho nisar…., Tuba Ye Matwali Chal…., Chand aahe Bharega…., Hum Tum Yug Yug se……., Chale jana jara thhero.…., Ruk Ja O Janewali …., Sawan ka Mahina…., Aaya hai muze fir……, Koi jab Tumhara…., Hum to tere ashique hai…., Hum dono milke .…., Mera Pyar bhi tu….., Ek pyar ka Nagma …Juba pe dard…., Jane kaha gaye wo din…, Suhani Chandni Raate…., Chandi ki Diwar….. and many more song wer presented by Singers.

Sawn ka Mahina Pwan kare Shor …., Sung by Dr. S S Uttarwar and Meera Sharma received loud applaud from audience.

Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar was the Chief Guest for event.. He is having immense interest and liking to the field of music. He is a renowned Academician , Principal, Social worker and singer of our city too. He is associated with various social and cultural bodies of Nagpur. At the beginning of program , Mr. Thosar Felicitate Dr. S S Uttarwar as a chief guest and for contribution to the musical world of Nagpur. He gave thanks to organizers for lovely felicitation. Organisers welcome all on line viewers for joining the program. Renowned people of Nagpurs musical world witness the program on line and extend their best wishes to Sing On Musical Group .

Anchor A N Sharma done his job nicely. He narrate various stories in connection with songs.

Viewers gave thanks A N Sharma and Meera Sharma for lovely organization and extend his good wishes for future of the them. Sing on Musical gp will conduct various programs on line up to end of lock down. Since 25th March they are conducting various programs for viewers and has tied up viewers at home.

At the concluding session Tribute paid to Mukesh Chandra Mathur by team Sing On Group.

Program comes to end and music lovers moves with euphoria of sweet songs.