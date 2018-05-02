Cops nab thief, recover stolen cellphones

Nagpur : Shanti Nagar Police on Wednesday arrested a habitual offender and recovered two stolen cellphones from his possession. Identified as Abdul Rehman alias Rammu Abdul Rajjak Shah (28), the accused is a resident of Mudaliar Layout.

Abdul Rehman had stolen two cellphones worth thousands of rupees from Imran Khan Shahadatullah Khan’s house in Lal Nagar. Abdul Rehman stole the mobile phones by putting his hand from a window on August 25.

Following a complaint lodged by Imran Khan (29), Police registered a case under Sections 457 and 380 of the Indian Penal Code against Abdul Rehman.