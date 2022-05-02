Nobody can be forced to get vaccinated: SC

Advertisement

The Supreme Court today said that nobody can be forced to get vaccinated, and added that the “current vaccine policy can’t be said to be unreasonable.”

The court said that bodily autonomy and integrity are protected under the Constitution and nobody can be forced to undergo vaccinations.

The SC holds restrictions on unvaccinated individuals for access to public places unreasonable and suggests states to remove such curbs.

The SC also directs the Union of India to make public data on adverse events of COVID-19 vaccination.