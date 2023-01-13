MLA Sunil Kedar awarded one year jail for assaulting MSEDCL officials in 2017

Nagpur: In a major development, senior Congress leader and former Maharashtra Minister Sunil Kedar has been awarded one year imprisonment by the court. The court has given this verdict in connection with assaulting the officials of MSEDCL (Mahavitaran) in 2017. Along with Kedar, the court also sentenced three others.

The case:

In 2017, there was a dispute between the farmers of Telgaon and the officials of Mahavitaran regarding the laying of the transmission line. Sunil Kedar had reached the village with his supporters to settle the dispute. But the dispute that started with the farmers took ugly turn when the MLA Kedar assaulted the officials of Mahavitaran. Subsequently, the officials had registered a case at the Kelvad Police Station against Kedar and others.

