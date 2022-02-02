‘Signal Na Tod Mere Bhaiyaa’ song to spread awareness among road users

Nagpur: Two Nagpurites jointly created a song ‘Signal Na Tod Mere Bhaiyaa’ to spread awareness among road users about the importance of obeying road traffic rules. The song is receiving good response on social media and likely to be played on the Public Address System at important squares of Nagpur city.

Dr Rashmi Deshmukh and Rajesh Kilor are the lyricists of the song while music director is Manoj Rokde.

Dr Deshmukh told sources that the idea of the song came to his mind after observing regular traffic rule violations on the city roads. “Nowadays, we see people used to breaking traffic rules and this way they are posing threats to other road users too,” he said.“As a common man, I was seeing the violations helplessly. One day, an idea of creating an awareness song came to my mind.

After writing the song, I met Rajesh Kilor who did some changes and made the song perfect for singing,” said Dr Deshmukh. The song aims to develop traffic sense among the road users and spread traffic education in people of all age-groups.

The song was launched on January 26 and thousands of people have watched the song on YouTube in the first week and also mentioned positive comments, he said. Dr Deshmukh further claimed that Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Traffic Sarang Awad promised him to play the song through the Public Address System at important squares in the city.