Everything that you Should Know About Indian Online Lottery

It’s a known fact that Indians love to gamble. Gambling has been a big part of the Indian culture and today, many people still enjoy good card games like Teen Patti and Andar Bahar. But aside from these games, many people also enjoy participating in online lotteries. It’s no wonder why this activity is becoming a growing trend in the country.

Online Lottery games in India for real moneyare now made convenient. You only need a device that could connect you to the internet and access online casinos the best bet sites in India that offer lotteries. Payment is also not an issue because many online lotteries and casinos accept the most convenient payment options in India today.

You don’t even need to have any gambling experience to participate in any lottery game. This is a game of chance or luck that anyone of legal age can participate in.Interested in joining any online lotteries but don’t know where to begin? We will let you know every detail that matters so keep on reading!

What is Online Lottery and How Does it Work Anyway?

When talking about traditional lottery, it is mostly run by the government in different parts of the world. However, online lotteries are quite different thantraditional lotteries. If you’ve played traditional lotto before, you need to go to the nearest local outlet and place your bets through a betting sheet that needs to be filled out. What then happens is you give your bets to the outlet which will then purchase the lottery ticket on your behalf.

This is basically how online lotteries work too but the main difference is that the lottery you’re participating in isn’t exclusive to your locality. Online lottery sites allow you to participate in national and international games which means that prizes could be higher than the traditional ones.

There are also two main types of online lotteries. One is a website or gambling company that facilitates its lottery games. This means that you get to place your bets directly with them. The other type of online lottery site is similar to the traditional lotto which only takes bets and doesn’t run the lottery themselves.

Either way of playing the online lottery is exciting but you can expect that the sites that serve as a third-party provider to place bets for you will charge a commission or a fee. This doesn’t exactly deter players because if you’re willing to pay a fee to participate in a certain online lottery game, then the jackpot prize is simply worth it.

Is Online Lottery Legal in India?

Now that you know how online lotteries work, you’re probably wondering if it’s legal in India. Know that gambling is generally illegal in India. Legal lotteries available in the country are run by the government. You’re now probably wondering why many people can participate in online lottery then.

Well, online gambling is not exactly illegal in the country. It’s also not considered legal as it’s still in the grey area. Gambling activities in India are regulated with the Public Gaming Act of 1867 and because it is a law that was signed in that year, you can expect that it has no mention of anything on the internet.

This makes online gambling, not at all illegal. As long as the operator is based offshore or in states where lotteries or other forms of gambling are allowed, they should be able to offer their services in the country. This is why you’ll find that many online lotteries, casinos, and sportsbooks popular in India are based offshore.

Other Things to Keep in Mind

Because of its popularity, there are many websites that you can sign up with to participate in an online lottery. With that said, looking for a good gambling site can be a bit tricky if you don’t know what you’re looking for. Shopping for a good lottery site means that there are a few things that you should consider.

Since gambling online is all about convenience, one of the important matters that you should check is how easy it will be for you to pay for your online lottery ticket. Know that gambling sites would offer different payment options and sometimes, some of them don’t have the most convenient option for you.

Generally, some of the most commonly used payment methods on lottery sites are UPIs like BHIM, Google Pay, PhonePe, and Paytm. There’s also the use of credit and debit cards like Visa and Mastercard. Other popular options in India too are Skrill, Neteller, and Astropay.

A great way of checking if a lottery site has everything you need is by going through online casino and lottery review sites. These pages usually answer important questions like what payment options are accepted by a betting site and how long does it take for them to release payouts.