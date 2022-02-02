Rs 12 lakh cash seized after gambling raid in Dharampeth

Nagpur: Cash of Rs 12 lakh was seized by the police during a gambling raid at a flat in a posh apartment located in Dharampeth area late Monday night, Ambazari police said. Six gamblers were arrested by the police on gambling charges and their mobile phones were also seized by the raiding party.

The accused have been identified as Rajesh Arunkuamr Shah (53), a resident of Flat No. 03, Soujanya Apartment, Dharampeth Extension; Gajendra Kisan Sahani (31), a resident of Plot No. 55, Civil Lines; Kamal Mohd Jahagir (52), a resident of Awasthi Chowk, Jafar Nagar; Mohd Akram Mohd Mid (51), a resident of Central Avenue, Bhagwaghar square; Ajinkya Ajay Raut (24), a resident of First Floor, Hiteshi Heights; Murlirao Tejrao Hedau (49), a resident of Plot No. 29, Rana Pratap Nagar.

Acting on a tip-off, ACP (Sitabuldi Division) Nilesh Palwe, who was on a night round, raided the flat late Monday night and found the six persons indulged in the gambling.

ACP Palwe called additional staff of Ambazari and Dhantoli police station to arrest the accused persons. An offence under provisions of Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act was registered against the accused at Sitabuldi police station.

Under the guidance of DCP Zone IIVinita S, the raid was conducted by ACP Palwe, PI Amol Kachore, PSI Krishna Sonule, ASIs Dipak Chorpagar, Ravindra Meshram, Maruti Kendre, Manoj Warkhede, Pravin Rathod,Vinod Chavan, Manoj Sonwane, Sandip Padwal, Surekha, Reeta, Vijay Dandi and others.