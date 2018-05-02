Sigh of relief: Vaccination to resume as stock of Covaxin arrives in Nagpur

Nagpur: In a major relief to Nagpurians, the consignment of Covaxin has arrived in the Second Capital of the State on Friday. The truck carrying sum of 55,360 doses of Covaxin arrived at Nagpur Health Department from Pune.

It is pertinent to mention that with Coronavirus cases reaching new high, the shortage of Covishield and Covaxin hit hard the Nagpur District. The Administration on Thursday was compelled to shut several centres in Nagpur as the Covaxin stock was completely exhausted at all depots in the districts.

Amid the war of words between the Opposition BJP and the MVA Government over supply of vaccine doses, the exhausted Covaxin stock added fuel in fire and sparked another controversy in Nagpur.

Speaking to Nagpur Today, Mayor Dayashank Tiwari said, “There were only two vaccination centres at start of the vaccination drive. However, in a bid to amplify the process the Administration added several other centres for vaccination. Following the shortage, though, the centres vaccinating Covaxin took a halt but the vaccination of Covishield was still in progress across the city. Thankfully the stock of Covaxin has arrived in the city, so all the centres will again initiate the vaccination process with full might,” he said.



