Nagpur HC grants parole to Arun Gawli

Nagpur: The Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court has granted the underworld don Arun Gawli parole for attending wife’s surgery. Gawli is serving life imprisonment in Central Jail at Nagpur for murder of Shiv Sena Corporator Kamlakar Jamsandekar in 2007.

His parole application was rejected by the Divisional Commissioner here on March 3. Gawli through his counsel Mir Nagman Ali had then moved the Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court challenging the rejection of his application. A division bench comprising Justice Zaka Haq and Justice Amit Borkar on March 18 had issued notices to the Central Jail Superintendent and Divisional Commissioner asking them to file a reply in this regard.

On April 8, the division bench allowed the writ petition filed by Gawli and has directed him to be released on parole on account of his wife’s ill health.

Adv Mir Nagman Ali appeared for Arun Gulab Gawli.



