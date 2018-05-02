Alarm: Vaccine stock exhausts in Nagpur

Nagpur: Amid the war of words between the Opposition BJP and the MVA Government over supply of vaccine doses, the vaccine stock has reportedly exhausted in one center of Nagpur. The development came to the fore when an image emerged at a GMCH vaccination center in Nagpur that has put up a notice with ‘Vaccine stocks currently not available’ written on it. A man who had come to the center for inoculation says, “I had come for my 2nd dose but vaccine isn’t available. They told me that they don’t know when it will come.”

There is no official confirmation regarding the report. The Central Government has denied shortage of vaccines in any part of the country. At the time of filling this report sources told Nagpur Today that more stocks has arrived in the city and by evening this center will start operating again.

On the other hand, even as the Centre flayed Maharashtra Government over its claims of vaccine shortage, the state has raised alarm bells, with senior health officials saying they may be forced to halt vaccination for four to five days next week if the new stock does not come. Maharashtra estimates that its stock of 15.76 lakh doses of Covaxin and Covishield will be exhausted in three days. The Centre said that no state is facing vaccine shortage. In fact, many states have have old stock left with them

The state has now asked for a minimum 40 lakh doses to meet the daily target of 4.5 lakh vaccinations, with plans to go up to at least 6 lakh doses per day. Health officials said they had made multiple requests to the Centre to increase vaccine supply in the last 10 days.



