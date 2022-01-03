Voters, Contestants in fix as Shri Agresan Mandal Election 2022 set to take place amid Covid surge

Nagpur: While Second Capital of the State is facing rapid surge in the cases of novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) and Omicron variant, the election process called by Shri Agresan Mandal has left both voters and contestants in fix!

Despite Covid threat looming large, Shri Agresan Mandal Election 2022 has been scheduled on January 9, 2022 where footfall of around 10,500 voters have been anticipated. However, the Maharashtra Government has restricted the capacity of any public gathering to 50 people in both enclosed and open sky places; how will the Shri Agresan Mandal Election Committee will manage such large gathering adhering to Covid norms, has made many of its voters and contestants anxious.

Some members of Shri Agresan Mandal have also taken up the issue to Election Officer seeking the details of precautionary measures and planning of committee to conduct safe election.

Notably, the Shri Agresan Mandal President had already expressed her concern and decided to called off the election process given the outrage of virus borne disease. However, despite reports of the President’s statement published in the newspaper; the Election Officer has not clarified regarding the calling of the election and going ahead with election. The move has set to put grievous threat to both voters and contestants.