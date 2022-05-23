Sidhu wants gluten-free diet in jail

Advertisement

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, lodged in Patiala central prison to serve a one-year jail term in a 1988 road rage death case, was taken to Rajindra Hospital in Patiala under heavy security on Monday morning for medical examination, official sources said.

The cricketer-turned-politician’s counsel HPS Verma said Sidhu has sought a special diet in jail. He said a board of doctors will carry out a detailed medical examination of Sidhu at the hospital.